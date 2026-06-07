EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,418,380 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 508,279 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.50% of EOG Resources worth $2,564,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 72,989 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected.

KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG.

Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG. Positive Sentiment: EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks highlighted EOG as a strong momentum stock, which may reinforce positive sentiment but does not appear to be a company-specific catalyst by itself. Article: Here's Why EOG Resources (EOG) is a Strong Momentum Stock

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2%

EOG opened at $137.72 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $157.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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