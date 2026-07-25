EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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