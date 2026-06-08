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EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stock Holdings Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
EOG Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Brandywine Global Investment Management increased its EOG Resources stake by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 892,095 shares valued at about $93.7 million.
  • EOG reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.92 billion, both above analyst expectations, while revenue rose 22.1% year over year.
  • The company continues to reward shareholders with a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, equivalent to a 3.0% annualized yield, and it has reiterated a policy of returning at least 70% of annual net cash flow to investors through dividends and buybacks.
  • Interested in EOG Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,095 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $93,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $5,651,172,000 after buying an additional 446,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,794,784,000 after buying an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046,709 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,364,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974,950 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $669,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0%

EOG opened at $137.72 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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