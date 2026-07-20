EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,920 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.78% of EPAM Systems worth $55,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,539 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $56,587,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $222.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "cautious" rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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