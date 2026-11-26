First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 156.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,143 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 403,838 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of EPAM Systems worth $71,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,684,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,729,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,560.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,542 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 274,923 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,816,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, EVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $452,342.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,728,701.42. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence Solomon sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $528,301.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,654.60. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of EPAM Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $140.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.67.

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About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems is a global provider of software engineering, digital transformation and consulting services. The company helps businesses design, build and maintain software products and digital platforms, and offers services in areas such as cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Founded in 1993 by Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM has grown from a software development firm into a technology services company serving clients across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. It works with organizations in industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and technology.

Further Reading

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