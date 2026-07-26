Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 211,763 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,542 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $47,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% in the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.4%

MKC stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is 31.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Further Reading

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