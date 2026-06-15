Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 99,441 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,079 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $59,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,457,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,455,820,000 after buying an additional 1,705,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,619,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,817,165,000 after buying an additional 1,080,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,209,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,716,000 after buying an additional 1,037,345 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,292,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,821,000 after buying an additional 2,305,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,087,000 after buying an additional 3,968,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.38.

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VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

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