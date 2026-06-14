Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $88,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkos Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 4,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,633 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,469 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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