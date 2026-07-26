Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,949 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of Voya Financial worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Voya Financial alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Voya Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,492,908 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $334,677,000 after buying an additional 230,877 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,118 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $250,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,557,281 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $265,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,536 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 219,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,706,354 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $201,596,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $98.60 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,830. The trade was a 58.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Voya Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Voya Financial wasn't on the list.

While Voya Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here