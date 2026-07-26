Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 48,476 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,454 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Vail Resorts worth $49,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15,313.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 450,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,769,000 after buying an additional 447,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $41,106,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,521,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,196,445 shares of the company's stock worth $424,488,000 after buying an additional 182,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vail Resorts by 41.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 554,307 shares of the company's stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.45.

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Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $145.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vail Resorts's payout ratio is presently 201.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Further Reading

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