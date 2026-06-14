Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,137 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 15,967 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.51% of Domino's Pizza worth $71,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $151,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,915,392.48. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $323.88 on Friday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $297.48 and a 1-year high of $496.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $335.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.59. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Domino's Pizza's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price target on Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $418.13.

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Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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