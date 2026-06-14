Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,275 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 31,701 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.23% of Eagle Materials worth $80,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,969 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE EXP opened at $214.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $171.99 and a 12 month high of $243.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $479.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.99 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Eagle Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $224.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $224.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

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