Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,765 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 44,635 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of American Express worth $181,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $315.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $286.15 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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