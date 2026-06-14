Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 20,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.70% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $139,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 300,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $82,653,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,353.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $340.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $328.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.80 and a fifty-two week high of $336.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is $298.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 16.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,920.41. This trade represents a 37.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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