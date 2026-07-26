Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in NiSource, Inc $NI

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,356 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 46,664 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.23% of NiSource worth $52,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NiSource

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating on NiSource and reiterated a $50 price target , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Benzinga report

KeyCorp kept an rating on NiSource and reiterated a , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case.

KeyCorp for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly initiated or maintained a Buy view on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Nisource (NI) Gets a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo reportedly on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance.

KeyCorp for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full-year earnings remain at about $2.05 per share, so the latest analyst revisions do not materially alter the broad earnings outlook yet.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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