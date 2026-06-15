Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,963 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 31,337 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Restaurant Brands International worth $57,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get QSR alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $529,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $260,709,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,969,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,903,208 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $955,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,354 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Scotia lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QSR opened at $74.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. Restaurant Brands International's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 91.55%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 960,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,105,713.45. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 162,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,909,417.96. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,110,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Restaurant Brands International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Restaurant Brands International wasn't on the list.

While Restaurant Brands International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here