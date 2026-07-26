Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Hubbell worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

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Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $485.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $565.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $488.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.57.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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