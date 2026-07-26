Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,028 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $332.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $329.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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