Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,286 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,010 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $56,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shrier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. CWM LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 937.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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