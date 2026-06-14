Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $137.95 Million Stock Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,408 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Chemed worth $137,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chemed by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $501.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $419.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $562.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.51. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chemed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chemed wasn't on the list.

While Chemed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here