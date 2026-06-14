Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $142.63 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,324 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Zoetis worth $142,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after buying an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 261,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,290,000 after buying an additional 935,432 shares during the period. Pincus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,852 shares of the company's stock worth $28,950,000 after buying an additional 29,702 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $167.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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