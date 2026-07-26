Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.02 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,008 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 58,766 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,540,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $301.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $317.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power.

Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Article Title

Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Neutral Sentiment: The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing.

The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Union Pacific’s record freight revenue and improved efficiency, which supports the bullish case but is already partly reflected in the recent rally.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $307.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $315.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 44.70%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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