Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.31 Million Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,627 shares of the company's stock after selling 598,601 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Encompass Health worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,805,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,047,000 after buying an additional 948,202 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock worth $402,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,384,877 shares of the company's stock worth $359,271,000 after acquiring an additional 603,472 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,722,887 shares of the company's stock worth $289,008,000 after acquiring an additional 581,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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