Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $17.87 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,652 shares of the company's stock after selling 264,323 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1,545.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of RTX by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $807,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $213.09 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $150.61 and a one year high of $214.89. The company has a market cap of $286.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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