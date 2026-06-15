Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $18.82 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,784 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 26,179 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Volterra Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $505,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359,128 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $50,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,278,948.54. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.96.

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Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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