Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $22.12 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,113 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 17,134 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilent Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilent Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Agilent Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here