Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $225.44 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 356,280 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $225,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $567.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $569.95. The company has a market cap of $450.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $515.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $465.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $483.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,944,800. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.86, for a total transaction of $1,247,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,901,331.18. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,896 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,121 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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