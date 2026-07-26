Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,653 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,822 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of CLEAR Secure worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 2,283.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $52.03 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $62.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.29.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146 in the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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