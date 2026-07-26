Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $51.23 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,788 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,601 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $51,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,020,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock worth $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,011,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,811 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,089,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,273,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.44.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8%

MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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