Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $56.95 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,275 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 99,345 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $56,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $250.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $315.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $244.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $256.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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