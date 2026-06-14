Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $86.39 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,597 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,824 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $86,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $184.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $193.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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