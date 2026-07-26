Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,482 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $7,916,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $200.96 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $207.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $306.25.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $107,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,424.70. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Further Reading

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