Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $98.11 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,602 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,197 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $98,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $3,666,459,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 23,694.7% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,653,351 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 63,503.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,444,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 779,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 592,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $544.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business's fifty day moving average price is $556.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $518.55 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEXX Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEXX Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While IDEXX Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here