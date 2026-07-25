Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 173.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,223 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 243,207 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $63,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,535,000 after acquiring an additional 364,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $716,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,773,000 after buying an additional 4,751,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $494,372,000 after buying an additional 213,245 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,922,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 9.2%

CHRW opened at $186.51 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $96.89 and a one year high of $210.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Wall Street Zen upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here