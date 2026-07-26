Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,712 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 26,425 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Domino's Pizza worth $52,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Domino's Pizza in the first quarter valued at $3,518,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 59.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,956 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 672.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $126,014,000 after purchasing an additional 305,760 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,246 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $189,171,000 after purchasing an additional 375,709 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Domino's Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $332.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $310.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.47. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $282.00 and a 12-month high of $486.68.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $402.16.

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About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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