Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 297,540 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.6% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 692.5% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 83,721 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE EMR opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.77.

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Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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