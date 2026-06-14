Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,916 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 14,094 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.66% of Ulta Beauty worth $176,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,963,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a $635.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ULTA opened at $467.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $452.05 and a twelve month high of $714.97. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $516.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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