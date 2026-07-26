Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $24.83 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,827,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.09 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $184.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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