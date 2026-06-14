Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 131,472 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $63,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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