Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 242,222 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,751 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 242,222 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.00% of Lantheus worth $49,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lantheus alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 221.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Lantheus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $97.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LNTH opened at $104.82 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lantheus's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lantheus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lantheus wasn't on the list.

While Lantheus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here