Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 53,107 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,930 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.42% of Essential Utilities worth $47,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company's stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.65. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $861.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Essential Utilities

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

Further Reading

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