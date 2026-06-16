Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 85,001 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 549.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,475 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CLEAR Secure worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,312,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,193,000 after buying an additional 59,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,062 shares of the company's stock worth $102,245,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,696,837 shares of the company's stock worth $94,605,000 after buying an additional 152,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,489,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,103,000 after acquiring an additional 139,048 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 22,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,332.26. This trade represents a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.08. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. CLEAR Secure's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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