Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,247 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 24,847 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,931 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.93.

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Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of A stock opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Agilent Technologies's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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