Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,942 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $150,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $998.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,016.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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