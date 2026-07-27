Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 176,312 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the bank's stock after selling 176,312 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Bancorp were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 732.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749 shares of the bank's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company's stock.

Get Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 26.92%.The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.17 million. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Erika R. Caesar sold 4,470 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $269,451.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,006.40. This trade represents a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 24,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,502,506.08. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here