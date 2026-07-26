Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 31,192 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,192 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $231.65 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $233.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of -142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.63 and a 1-year high of $265.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $8,720,960.22. Following the sale, the president owned 40,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,720,960.22. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $84,345.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,887.49. This trade represents a 15.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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