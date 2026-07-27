Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 32,996 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Madison Square Garden Entertainment logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Epoch Investment Partners cut its Madison Square Garden Entertainment stake by 61.6% in the first quarter, selling 32,996 shares and retaining 20,577 shares valued at approximately $1.21 million.
  • Institutional investors own 96.86% of MSGE, while EVP Philip Gerard D’Ambrosio sold 9,907 shares for about $737,873. The stock opened at $76.36 and has traded between $35.31 and $82.79 over the past year.
  • MSGE’s latest quarterly earnings missed expectations, with EPS of $0.11 versus $0.14 expected, although revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $246.26 million. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $79.83.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE - Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,996 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,984 shares of the company's stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,070 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 483.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,662,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,162,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, EVP Philip Gerard D'ambrosio sold 9,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $737,873.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,174,698.56. The trade was a 38.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.54. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $82.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.99 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4,795.27%. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. NYSE: MSGE is a premier live entertainment company focused on producing and hosting a wide range of events across North America. Established as a separate publicly traded entity in April 2020 through a spin-off from Madison Square Garden Company, MSGE owns and operates iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere in Las Vegas. These facilities serve as flagship stages for concerts, sports events, family shows and cultural performances.

The company's core business activities center on venue management, event promotion and production services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Right Now?

Before you consider Madison Square Garden Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Madison Square Garden Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines