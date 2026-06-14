Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 39,610 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 39,610 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $73,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

GILD opened at $125.59 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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