Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,831 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,149 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Sun Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $576,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,493.76. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total value of $69,741.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,149.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.65.

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $326.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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