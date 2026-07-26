Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $15.37 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $15,368,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.98. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.09 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%.Badger Meter's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Badger Meter’s Q2 2026 results were mixed: earnings per share slightly beat expectations, but revenue came in below consensus and fell 6.6% year over year, while margins also weakened. Investors appeared disappointed by the softer profitability and the company’s cautious near-term outlook. Article Title

Badger Meter’s Q2 2026 results were mixed: earnings per share slightly beat expectations, but revenue came in below consensus and fell 6.6% year over year, while margins also weakened. Investors appeared disappointed by the softer profitability and the company’s cautious near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: The company is facing a securities class action lawsuit alleging investor harm during the April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026 period, with multiple law firms urging shareholders to act before the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices can add overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Article Title

The company is facing a securities class action lawsuit alleging investor harm during the April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026 period, with multiple law firms urging shareholders to act before the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices can add overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional legal updates from Rosen, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard and others reinforce that litigation risk remains a major investor concern for Badger Meter (BMI) . Article Title

Additional legal updates from Rosen, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard and others reinforce that litigation risk remains a major investor concern for . Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive despite the pullback: JPMorgan and RBC both trimmed price targets but kept bullish ratings, suggesting they still see upside over the longer term. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive despite the pullback: JPMorgan and RBC both trimmed price targets but kept bullish ratings, suggesting they still see upside over the longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Optimistic commentary from Seeking Alpha argues the long-term thesis is intact and that project deployments could help restart earnings growth later in 2026, but this has not offset the near-term earnings and legal concerns. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group downgraded Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.57.

View Our Latest Report on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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